Sweetwater County Arrests: June 1 – June 2, 2020

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6375, CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBB, ERIC LEE
Age: 37
Address: ENTERPRISE, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JENKINS, CORY LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6372, CASH, $500, Court: District Court