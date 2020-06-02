Sweetwater County Arrests: June 1 – June 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6375, CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, ERIC LEE Age: 37 Address: ENTERPRISE, AL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENKINS, CORY LEE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6372, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

