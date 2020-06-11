Sweetwater County Arrests: June 10 – June 11, 2020

0
3

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

CALVIN, DARREN CARSON

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-10
Released: 2020-06-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #6421, SURETY OR CASH, $790, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

 

MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 38
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 9 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

MANRIQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 49
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6422, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

