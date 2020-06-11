Sweetwater County Arrests: June 10 – June 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CALVIN, DARREN CARSON Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-06-10 Released: 2020-06-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #6421, SURETY OR CASH, $790, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, RAYMOND Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN Age: 38 Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 9 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANRIQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS Age: 49 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6422, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

