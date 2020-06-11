Sweetwater County Arrests: June 10 – June 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CALVIN, DARREN CARSON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
NAVARRO ZARATE, ANTONIO R
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-10
Released: 2020-06-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #6421, SURETY OR CASH, $790, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAES, RAYMOND
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN
Age: 38
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 9 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MANRIQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age: 49
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6422, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court