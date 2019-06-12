Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11 – June 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4487, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOPKINS, DENNIS JASON
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KING, KENTON JAMES
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GRIEVE, CYNTHIA KAY
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN
Age: 37
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT