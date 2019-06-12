Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11 – June 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4487, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOPKINS, DENNIS JASON Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

KING, KENTON JAMES Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

GRIEVE, CYNTHIA KAY Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN Age: 37 Address: WORLAND, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #4483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

