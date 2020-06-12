Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11 – June 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

WEATHERMON, DEREK JAMES

Age: 26
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6429, SURETY OR CASH, $2040, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BINGHAM, ROBERT CHANDLER

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6426, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6426, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE

Age: 22
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-11
Released: 2020-06-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-21
Released: 2020-06-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #4922, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #4922, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #4928, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

