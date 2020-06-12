Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11 – June 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WEATHERMON, DEREK JAMES
Age: 26
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6429, SURETY OR CASH, $2040, Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, ROBERT CHANDLER
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6426, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6426, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE
Age: 22
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-11
Released: 2020-06-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
MANDROS, ROBERT THOMAS
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-21
Released: 2020-06-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #4922, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #4922, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #4928, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT