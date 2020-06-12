Sweetwater County Arrests: June 11 – June 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WEATHERMON, DEREK JAMES Age: 26 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6429, SURETY OR CASH, $2040, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, ROBERT CHANDLER Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6426, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6426, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE Age: 22 Address: SANDY, UT Booking: 2020-06-11 Released: 2020-06-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



