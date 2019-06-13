Sweetwater County Arrests: June 12 – June 13, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KOFOED, KRISTOPHER
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4493, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVARADO, TODD RICHARD
Age: 50
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY
Age: 26
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4490, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court