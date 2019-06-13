Sweetwater County Arrests: June 12 – June 13, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4493, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #4491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALVARADO, TODD RICHARD Age: 50 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

