Sweetwater County Arrests: June 12 – June 13, 2019

0
37

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor – Click for more details

 

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER

Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4493, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

Sponsor

 

 

ALVARADO, TODD RICHARD

Age: 50
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY

Age: 26
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4490, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR