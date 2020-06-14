Sweetwater County Arrests: June 13 – June 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ALVAREZ SALGADO, AXEL M

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-13
Released: 2020-06-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6435, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PHELPS, NATHANIAL

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

WITHROW, COLE JOSEPH WAYNE

Age: 21
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6436, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

