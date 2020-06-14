Sweetwater County Arrests: June 13 – June 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALVAREZ SALGADO, AXEL M Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-06-13 Released: 2020-06-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6435, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



PHELPS, NATHANIAL Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WITHROW, COLE JOSEPH WAYNE Age: 21 Address: RIVERTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6436, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

