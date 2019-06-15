Sweetwater County Arrests: June 14 – June 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BORALHO, TONY BEAR Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-06-15 Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4512, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



CASE, EDWARD JOSEPH Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: Bond: #4510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

