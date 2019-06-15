Sweetwater County Arrests: June 14 – June 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BORALHO, TONY BEAR
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-15
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4512, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASE, EDWARD JOSEPH
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: Bond: #4510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, ADAM BRETT
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 3 counts
- Status: Bond: #4509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT