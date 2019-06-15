Sweetwater County Arrests: June 14 – June 15, 2019

0
30

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-15
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4512, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

CASE, EDWARD JOSEPH

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: Bond: #4510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CLARK, ADAM BRETT

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 3 counts
    • Status: Bond: #4509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

