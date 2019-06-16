Sweetwater County Arrests: June 15 – June 16, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court



WAGNER, ROBERT A Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court

Use of Cell Phone Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, DONALD ROBERT Age: 46 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4516, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4516, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



COLLINS, LANCE RUSSELL Age: 40 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tires – 1 or More Unsafe Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

