Sweetwater County Arrests: June 15 – June 16, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
WAGNER, ROBERT A
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Use of Cell Phone
- Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWIS, DONALD ROBERT
Age: 46
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #4516, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #4516, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
COLLINS, LANCE RUSSELL
Age: 40
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-15
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tires – 1 or More Unsafe
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KHMELNITSKIY, DANIEL G
Age: 21
Address: INMAN, SC
Booking: 2019-06-15
Released: 2019-06-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4515, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4513, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR