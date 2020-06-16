Sweetwater County Arrests: June 15 – June 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



FROMAN, MEGAN DIANE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, BRITNEY MARIE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Entry (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6443, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELSO, MARLENE TAGGART Age: 66 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-06-15 Released: 2020-06-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6441, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

