Sweetwater County Arrests: June 15 – June 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
FROMAN, MEGAN DIANE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEANS, BRITNEY MARIE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6443, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELSO, MARLENE TAGGART
Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-06-15
Released: 2020-06-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6441, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT