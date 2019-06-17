Sweetwater County Arrests: June 16 – June 17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CORNETT, HANNAH
Age: 28
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (NWS)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER
CROFT, CANDON DEAN
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-16
Released: 2019-06-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4518, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT