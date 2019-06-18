Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17 – June 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FROMAN, TROY LEWIS
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4525, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4524, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4523, CASH, $837, Court: RS Municipal Court
IRICK, MICHAEL JOHN
Age: 40
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT