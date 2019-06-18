Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17 – June 18, 2019

0
53

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

 

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4525, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4524, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor – Click for more details

 

ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4523, CASH, $837, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

IRICK, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 40
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR