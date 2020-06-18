Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17 – June 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DURAN, ALVARO DAVID
Age: 23
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6462, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6456, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6457, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6456, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT