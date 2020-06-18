Sweetwater County Arrests: June 17 – June 18, 2020

0
50

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

DURAN, ALVARO DAVID

Age: 23
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6462, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6456, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6457, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6456, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR