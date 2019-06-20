Sweetwater County Arrests: June 19 – June 20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DOE, JANE
Age: 69
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Bicycles – Lamps and Equipment – Night
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLATEN, RICHARD JAY
Age: 61
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GALAHAN, SEAN MICHAEL
Age: 50
Address: DEER LODGE, MT
Booking: 2019-06-19
Released: 2019-06-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4533, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court