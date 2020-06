Sweetwater County Arrests: June 19 – June 20, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-06-19 Released: 2020-06-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #6472, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: OR’D, Bond: #6472, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: OR’D, Bond: #6472, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: OR’D, Bond: #6472, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: OR’D, Bond: #6472, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Parking Alongside Curbs or on Edge of Roadways – Right Status: OR’D, Bond: #6472, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KERBS, LEVI JAY Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDWARDS, GRANT GRADY Age: 60 Address: NORTH BEND, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: SWCA Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KERBS, TRAVIS Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #6478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EWART, SKYLAR JAY Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Speeding School Zone (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6479, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6480, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6480, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #6480, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIRELES, EDWARD LEE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, SHAWNDA LEE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCGLOWN, WILLIAM Age: 43 Address: COTTONWOOD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT