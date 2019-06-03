Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2 – 3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

COLVIN, GABRIEL DONALD GEORGE Age: 32 Address: ENTERPRISE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #4441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GREER, PHILLIP DANIEL Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-06-02 Scheduled Release: 2019-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

TEJEDA, OCTAVIO Age: 27 Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WALL, KALEB MISHA Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

