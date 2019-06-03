Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2 – 3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COLVIN, GABRIEL DONALD GEORGE
Age: 32
Address: ENTERPRISE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GREER, PHILLIP DANIEL
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-02
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
TEJEDA, OCTAVIO
Age: 27
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALL, KALEB MISHA
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4439, SURETY OR CASH, $6435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT