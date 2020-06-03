Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2 – June 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6382, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHAW, MARQUES D Age: 26 Address: MILWAUKEE, WI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SASKOWSKI, JOSHUA LEON Age: 26 Address: MILWAUKEE, WI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6380, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HORNING, JOHUA RICHARD Age: 21 Address: PLAINVIEW, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LINDSEY, CHAD WADE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court



NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-06-02 Released: 2020-06-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



