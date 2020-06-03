Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2 – June 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6382, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SHAW, MARQUES D

Age: 26
Address: MILWAUKEE, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

SASKOWSKI, JOSHUA LEON

Age: 26
Address: MILWAUKEE, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6380, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

HORNING, JOHUA RICHARD

Age: 21
Address: PLAINVIEW, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

LINDSEY, CHAD WADE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-02
Released: 2020-06-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

