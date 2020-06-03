Sweetwater County Arrests: June 2 – June 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6382, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHAW, MARQUES D
Age: 26
Address: MILWAUKEE, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SASKOWSKI, JOSHUA LEON
Age: 26
Address: MILWAUKEE, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6380, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HORNING, JOHUA RICHARD
Age: 21
Address: PLAINVIEW, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LINDSEY, CHAD WADE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6376, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
NAYLOR, CALVIN CLARK
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-02
Released: 2020-06-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6379, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
