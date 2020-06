Sweetwater County Arrests: June 20 – June 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

CLAYTON, JEFFREY TODD Age: 27 Address: LOUISIANA, MO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #6489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSEN, THOMAS A Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6488, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

VELAZQUEZ, RICARDO Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6486, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6486, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6486, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court



YERKOVICH, MICHAEL LUKE Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6485, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6485, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

KERBS, LEVI JAY Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDWARDS, GRANT GRADY Age: 60 Address: NORTH BEND, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-20 Arresting Agency: SWCA Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-06-20 Released: 2020-06-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6483, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6483, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAST, MALACHI DAYNE Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-06-20 Released: 2020-06-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6484, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court