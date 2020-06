Sweetwater County Arrests: June 21 – June 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-06-21 Released: 2020-06-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Traffic-Control Signals (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6493, CASH, $395, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6497, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



ELLISON, RANDY GENE Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, DAVID CRAIG Age: 55 Address: CANON CITY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, JOHN L Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6494, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



ISLAS DE DIOS, SUE ALEXIA Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries Status: PENDING, Bond: #6491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT