Sweetwater County Arrests: June 22 – June 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PUCKETT, PENNY LEIGH

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4548, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4546, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4546, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

