Sweetwater County Arrests: June 22 – June 23, 2019

PUCKETT, PENNY LEIGH
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4548, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AVALOS, CESAR
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4546, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4546, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court