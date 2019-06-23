Sweetwater County Arrests: June 22 – June 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PUCKETT, PENNY LEIGH Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #4550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4548, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4547, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

