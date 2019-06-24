Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23 – June 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

COLETTI, TIMOTHY J Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4555, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



MORENO, MARIO Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4554, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIBBS, TAYLOR LEE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4553, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE Age: 59 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-23 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4552, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



REEDER, BRANDON CARL Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

