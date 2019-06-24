Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23 – June 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
COLETTI, TIMOTHY J
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4555, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
MORENO, MARIO
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4554, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIBBS, TAYLOR LEE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4553, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4552, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
REEDER, BRANDON CARL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TAPPE, BECKY JO
Age: 52
Address: SYRACUSE, UT
Booking: 2019-04-23
Released: 2019-06-23
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4200, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Booking: 2018-06-03
Released: 2018-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2306, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT