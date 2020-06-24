Sweetwater County Arrests: June 23 – June 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PETERSEN, ROBERT JAMES
Age: 28
Address: LITTLE AMERICA, WY
Booking: 2020-02-24
Released: 2020-06-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5981, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5981, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YERKOVICH, MICHAEL LUKE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: #6509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARSH, JORDAN LYNN
Age: 30
Address: KETTERING, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Felonious Restraint – Risk of Bod Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Burglary – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT