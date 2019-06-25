Sweetwater County Arrests: June 24 – June 25, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MAJDIC, JOSEPH BRADEY Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER



MILLER, ROBERT JAMES Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4558, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



THOMSON, CHRISTOPER DAVID Age: 31 Address: OXNARD, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Schedule I Substances Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLETTI, TIMOTHY J Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4555, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

