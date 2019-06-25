Sweetwater County Arrests: June 24 – June 25, 2019

0
4

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

MAJDIC, JOSEPH BRADEY

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER

 

 

MILLER, ROBERT JAMES

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4558, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

 

 

THOMSON, CHRISTOPER DAVID

Age: 31
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Schedule I Substances
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

COLETTI, TIMOTHY J

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK

Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4555, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MORENO, MARIO

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-06-24
Released: 2019-06-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4554, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2018-04-06
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1123, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

