Sweetwater County Arrests: June 24 – June 25, 2019

MAJDIC, JOSEPH BRADEY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER
MILLER, ROBERT JAMES
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4558, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
THOMSON, CHRISTOPER DAVID
Age: 31
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Schedule I Substances
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COLETTI, TIMOTHY J
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4555, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
MORENO, MARIO
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-06-24
Released: 2019-06-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4554, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2018-04-06
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1123, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court