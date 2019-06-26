Sweetwater County Arrests: June 25 – June 26, 2019

0
13

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Sponsor

 

HOWERY, FRANCES ELIZABETH

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2019-06-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court

 

Sponsor – Click for more details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR