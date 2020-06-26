Sweetwater County Arrests: June 25 – June 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GIROUARD, DAVID EVERETT
Age: 67
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6523, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6522, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6520, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
bsa_pro_ad_space id=60]