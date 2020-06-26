Sweetwater County Arrests: June 25 – June 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GIROUARD, DAVID EVERETT Age: 67 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RITTER, BONNIE JO Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6523, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6522, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Disorderly Conduct (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6520, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court



