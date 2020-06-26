Sweetwater County Arrests: June 25 – June 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

GIROUARD, DAVID EVERETT

Age: 67
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6523, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

 

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6522, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6520, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

