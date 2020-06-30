Sweetwater County Arrests: June 29 – June 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CARLSON, LEAH MARIE
Age: 29
Address: SALEM, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, MARIAH L
Age: 24
Address: SALEM, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HORTON, JASON ALAN
Age: 42
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Malicious Mischief
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court