Sweetwater County Arrests: June 29 – June 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

CARLSON, LEAH MARIE Age: 29 Address: SALEM, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, MARIAH L Age: 24 Address: SALEM, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

HORTON, JASON ALAN Age: 42 Address: BATON ROUGE, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #6542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Malicious Mischief Status: PENDING, Bond: #6540, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: GR Municipal Court

