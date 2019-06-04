Sweetwater County Arrests: June 3 – 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4442, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

