Sweetwater County Arrests: June 3 – June 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA Age: 25 Address: SHERIDAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Notify Change of Address Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENPRAESE, DALTON JACK Age: 24 Address: NAPLES, ME Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6385, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6386, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Restriction on Sale, Gift and Use of Tobacco Status: PENDING, Bond: #6386, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession of Tobacco – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6386, CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court



POLICASTRO, CARMELA ELIZABETH Age: 27 Address: NAPLES, ME Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6384, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT