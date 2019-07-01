Sweetwater County Arrests: June 30 – July 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MERRICK, BRYAN LEE Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court

Public Intoxication 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court



FISHER, KYLE Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4599, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRONFUSS, KADEN EDWARD Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEELY, BRENDEN DOYLE Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-06-30

Released: 2019-06-30 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4601, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

