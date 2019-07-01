Sweetwater County Arrests: June 30 – July 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4600, SURETY OR CASH, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
FISHER, KYLE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4599, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRONFUSS, KADEN EDWARD
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SEELY, BRENDEN DOYLE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-06-30
Released: 2019-06-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4601, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
LAUGHLIN, CASSANDRA DIANE
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-30
Released: 2019-06-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4597, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court