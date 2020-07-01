Sweetwater County Arrests: June 30 – July 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MACY, STEVEN JAMES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2020-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT