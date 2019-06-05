Sweetwater County Arrests: June 4 – June 5, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TYNSKY, ANGELA JANNETTE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4448, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
CONNER, ELI MATTHEW
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4447, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4447, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
MACEJAK, JOHN JOSEPH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4444, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4445, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER