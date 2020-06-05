Sweetwater County Arrests: June 4 – June 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LOPEZ, CAROL ANN
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
LARSON, LONEY VAUGN
Age: 50
Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PLEASANT, DONNA MARIE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEMMERT, BRYCE WILLETT
Age: 30
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6389, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court