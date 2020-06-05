Sweetwater County Arrests: June 4 – June 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LOPEZ, CAROL ANN Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC Booking Date: 2020-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



LARSON, LONEY VAUGN Age: 50 Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PLEASANT, DONNA MARIE Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEMMERT, BRYCE WILLETT Age: 30 Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6389, SURETY OR CASH, $1220, Court: RS Municipal Court

