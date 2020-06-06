Sweetwater County Arrests: June 5 – June 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOICH, TYLER CHARLES
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-06-05
Scheduled Release: 2021-01-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARVELL, KONNER RAE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-05
Released: 2020-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6394, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
VOGEL, MATHEW CHARLES
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-06-05
Released: 2020-06-05
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6395, CASH, $160, Court: OTHER