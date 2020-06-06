Sweetwater County Arrests: June 5 – June 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6396, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOICH, TYLER CHARLES Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-06-05 Scheduled Release: 2021-01-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARVELL, KONNER RAE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-06-05 Released: 2020-06-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6394, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



VOGEL, MATHEW CHARLES Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-06-05 Released: 2020-06-05 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: GRPD Violation of Commercial Veh Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6395, CASH, $160, Court: OTHER

