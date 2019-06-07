Sweetwater County Arrests: June 6 – June 7, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILSON, JEANETTE Age: 63 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4461, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



EWART, SKYLAR JAY Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOON, GEORGE ENOCH Age: 30 Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-06-06 Scheduled Release: 2019-06-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-06-06 Scheduled Release: 2019-06-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY Age: 28 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-06-06 Scheduled Release: 2019-06-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4457, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-06-06 Released: 2019-06-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Booking: 2009-12-13 Released: 2009-12-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

