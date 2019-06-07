Sweetwater County Arrests: June 6 – June 7, 2019

0
36

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILSON, JEANETTE

Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4461, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MOON, GEORGE ENOCH

Age: 30
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY

Age: 28
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4457, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-06
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Booking: 2009-12-13
Released: 2009-12-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

 

 

LAMOREAUX, STEVEN WILLIAM

Age: 46
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2019-06-06
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: BOUND OVER, Bond: #4458, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
Booking: 2019-02-28
Released: 2019-03-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

