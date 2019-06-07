Sweetwater County Arrests: June 6 – June 7, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILSON, JEANETTE
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4461, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
EWART, SKYLAR JAY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOON, GEORGE ENOCH
Age: 30
Address: CITRUS SPRINGS, FL
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUCKER, MANUEL ANTHONY
Age: 28
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4457, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VIGIL, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-06
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Booking: 2009-12-13
Released: 2009-12-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
LAMOREAUX, STEVEN WILLIAM
Age: 46
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2019-06-06
Released: 2019-06-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: BOUND OVER, Bond: #4458, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
Booking: 2019-02-28
Released: 2019-03-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3879, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT