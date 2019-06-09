Sweetwater County Arrests: June 8 – June 9, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

WARREN, RONNIE

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4472, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4472, SURETY OR CASH, $1070, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SAUNDERS, DAVID LEE

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4471, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4470, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

JACKSON, KASEY F

Age: 42
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-08
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

HALVORSON, NICOLE MARIE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

