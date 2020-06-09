Sweetwater County Arrests: June 8 – June 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HALL, EUGENE
Age: 68
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6416, SURETY OR CASH, $1085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6416, SURETY OR CASH, $1085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHINERY, WESLEY WAYNE
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6413, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MINES, ERIC LEO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE
Age: 22
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-08
Released: 2020-06-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6412, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court