Sweetwater County Arrests: June 8 – June 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HALL, EUGENE Age: 68 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6416, SURETY OR CASH, $1085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6416, SURETY OR CASH, $1085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HIBBS, DONALD BROWNING Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHINERY, WESLEY WAYNE Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6413, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MINES, ERIC LEO Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE Age: 22 Address: SANDY, UT Booking: 2020-06-08 Released: 2020-06-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6412, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

