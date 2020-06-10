Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9 – June 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHOBY, DONALD MICHEL
Age: 49
Address: DELAWARE, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6418, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT