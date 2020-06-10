Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9 – June 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHOBY, DONALD MICHEL Age: 49 Address: DELAWARE, OH Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-06-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6418, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

