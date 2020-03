Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 1 – Mar. 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SPAENY, CASEY LEE Age: 30 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6014, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAYROE, CAREY NEAL Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6011, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HASKINS, CADEN KERR Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6010, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession of Alcohol by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #6010, SURETY OR CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAMSTREET, BRANDON DAVID Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SWEAT, ASHLI LAVAR Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-03-01 Released: 2020-03-01 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT