Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 10 – Mar. 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCCASLIN, LARRY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAWSON, JAMES LEE
Age: 28
Address: LAYTON, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
WESTPHALEN, JOZETTE RHEA
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
COOK, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER