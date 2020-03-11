Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 10 – Mar. 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCCASLIN, LARRY Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAWSON, JAMES LEE Age: 28 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #6062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-03-10 Scheduled Release: 2020-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



WESTPHALEN, JOZETTE RHEA Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

