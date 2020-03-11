Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 10 – Mar. 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

MCCASLIN, LARRY

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

DAWSON, JAMES LEE

Age: 28
Address: LAYTON, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

 

 

WESTPHALEN, JOZETTE RHEA

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6061, SURETY OR CASH, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

COOK, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

