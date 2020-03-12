Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 11 – Mar. 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BROWN, MATTHEW RAY Age: 37 Address: GRANGER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6067, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



PAXTON, CALEY MARIE Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6068, CASH, $945, Court: RS Municipal Court



KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fraud by Check – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WASHBURN, NICHOLAS EUGENE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #6066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

