Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 11 – Mar. 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BROWN, MATTHEW RAY
Age: 37
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6067, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
PAXTON, CALEY MARIE
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6068, CASH, $945, Court: RS Municipal Court
KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fraud by Check – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6065, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WASHBURN, NICHOLAS EUGENE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WASHBURN, DAVID EUGENE
Age: 50
Address: LOUDEN, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6064, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court