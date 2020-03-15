Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 14 – Mar. 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BYERS, CRYSTAL JADE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Littering
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
COLVIN, SHELBY LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6091, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLEVELAND, LESLIE DENISE
Age: 51
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6090, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
RIOS BRAVO, ADRIAN HUMBERTO
Age: 51
Address: EL PASO, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BILBREY, ROBERT JAMES
Age: 31
Address: RICHMOND, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HATCH, JESSE GREER
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
ISAAC, NORTON CRAIG
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-14
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT