Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 14 – Mar. 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BYERS, CRYSTAL JADE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



COLVIN, SHELBY LEE Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6091, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLEVELAND, LESLIE DENISE Age: 51 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6090, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



RIOS BRAVO, ADRIAN HUMBERTO Age: 51 Address: EL PASO, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BILBREY, ROBERT JAMES Age: 31 Address: RICHMOND, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HATCH, JESSE GREER Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2020-03-14 Scheduled Release: 2020-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

