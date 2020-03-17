Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 16 – Mar. 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6101, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
RODDA, STEVEN HOWARD
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6100, CASH, $805, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AYALA, ANGEL JOEL
Age: 19
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-16
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court