Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 17 – Mar. 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GALLARZA, ROLANDO Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENNER, KEVIN JON Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6106, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TOWNER, PAMELA SUE Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6105, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court



