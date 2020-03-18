Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 17 – Mar. 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GALLARZA, ROLANDO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PENNER, KEVIN JON
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6106, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TOWNER, PAMELA SUE
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6105, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARR, KAYLEE LYNN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-17
Scheduled Release: 2020-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6104, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6103, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
PITT, TYLER DEZ
Age: 33
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2020-03-17
Released: 2020-03-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6102, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court