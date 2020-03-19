Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 18 – Mar. 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCBEE, CADENCE ILO
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCDANIEL, TERRY A
Age: 55
Address: TAZEWELL, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT