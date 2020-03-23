Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 22 – Mar. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STRUNK, STEVEN LAWRENCE
Age: 53
Address: ONTARIO, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6127, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
PEASLEY, JOHN JAMES
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-22
Released: 2020-03-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6126, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6126, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-22
Released: 2020-03-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSMC
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6128, CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6128, CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6128, CASH, $1030, Court: RS Municipal Court