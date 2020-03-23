Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 22 – Mar. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

STRUNK, STEVEN LAWRENCE Age: 53 Address: ONTARIO, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #6127, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



Advertisement

PEASLEY, JOHN JAMES Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-03-22 Released: 2020-03-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6126, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6126, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

