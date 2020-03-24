Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 23 – Mar. 24, 2020

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WOOD, TYLER STEVEN

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

HERNANDEZ, TRAVIS MOON

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6131, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

