Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 23 – Mar. 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VAN BRUNT, DEREK TRAVERS Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOOD, TYLER STEVEN Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



