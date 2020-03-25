Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 24 – Mar. 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO
Age: 33
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6136, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT