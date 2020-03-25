Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 24 – Mar. 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO Age: 33 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUPENCE, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6136, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

