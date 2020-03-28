Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 27 – Mar. 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



