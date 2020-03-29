Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 28 – Mar. 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6152, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6152, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOELLER, TANNER JOHN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT