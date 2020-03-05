Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 4 – Mar 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WISE, KRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
ELLISON, RANDY GENE
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-03-04
Scheduled Release: 2020-04-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT