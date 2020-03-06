Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 5 – Mar. 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-03-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEDRO, ROBERT JAMES Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BILLINGS, RUSSELL COLE Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6036, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER



WISE, KRISTOPHER DAVID Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-03-05 Released: 2020-03-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6038, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

