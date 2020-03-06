Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 5 – Mar. 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEDRO, ROBERT JAMES
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BILLINGS, RUSSELL COLE
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6036, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
WISE, KRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-05
Released: 2020-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6038, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT