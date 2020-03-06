Sweetwater County Arrests: Mar. 5 – Mar. 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

WOODS, TERA CHRISTINE

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SOLANO, SETH MICHAEL

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

PEDRO, ROBERT JAMES

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

BILLINGS, RUSSELL COLE

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6036, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

 

WISE, KRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6032, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-03-05
Released: 2020-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6038, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

